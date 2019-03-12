NO ARRESTS have been made following a collision between a car and a boy yesterday.

The boy, 14, was treated at the Royal Gwent Hospital after the incident, which occurred at the entrance to the Mon Bank housing estate, in Newport.

Police said yesterday his injuries were not though to be life threatening.

And today a spokesman for Gwent Police confirmed that no arrests have been made, although the force is still appealing for information.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 101 quoting log 71 of 11/03/2019 or alternatively direct message Gwent Police via Facebook or Twitter.