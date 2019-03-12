PROTESTORS against quarry plans at a Gwent beauty spot took their fight to the Senedd on Tuesday.

In 2017 Torfaen County Borough Council refused landowner Peakman Ltd planning permission to begin quarrying at the former open-cast mine Tirpentwys Cut. The company later appealed, and a planning inquiry was held last month - with the inspectors' findings to be released in the near future.

And campaigners against the plans staged a protest outside the Senedd on Tuesday. Lynda Clarkson, one of the campaigner, said: "We are here as a last chance to show how strongly we feel about this."

They were joined by a trio of Labour AMs from the area - Blaenau Gwent's Alun Davies, Torfaen's Lynne Neagle and Islwyn's Rhianon Passmore - as well as Plaid Cymru's Delyth Jewell, who represents South Wales East, who all pledged to work cross-party to stop the proposal.

Speaking to protesters, Mr Davies said: "All of us who were born and bred in the Valleys of south Wales love the Valleys, but we know our environment and our communities have suffered enough.

"We've had 200 years of our environment suffering and I say no more.

"We didn't want it in the past, we don't want it today, and we don't want it in the future."

And Ms Jewell said: "Our beautiful corner of Wales has very bad press from outside eyes, that it's all about industrialisation," she said.

"But it's very beautiful and we have to protect it."

Meanwhile, Ms Passmore described the proposal as "horrific" and Ms Neagle applauded the campaigners, saying: "It's not easy taking on the might of people who can afford to hire flashy barristers."

Tirpentwys Cut is at the centre of an ongoing quarry plan battle.

Once the report is completed it will be submitted to the Welsh Government's minister for environment, energy and rural affairs Lesley Griffiths for consideration.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Peakman director Bernard Llewellyn said the quarry plans would provide "much-needed, high-quality" material for road surfacing, as well as create jobs in the area.

“A number of issues were raised during the public inquiry that we have responded to and we have added assurances regarding our restoration and management plans," he said.

“This includes payment of a sum of £600,000, which will be held by Torfaen County Borough Council, for the management of the 2.5 hectare of new trees planted and 22 hectare of ancient woodland that forms part of a wider 60 hectare block over the next 80 years – ensuring this asset is protected and enhanced for future generations.

“This is in addition to the provision of bonds to ensure that our restoration and aftercare commitments are fully funded during all stages of the development.”