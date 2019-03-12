A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance in Fleur-de-Lys.

The arrest was made following reports of a 17-year-old woman being repeatedly approached by a man in a vehicle in the Victoria Road area of the town.

Following reports of the incident Gwent Police issued an appeal for information.

A police statement, issued by inspector Steve Drayton said: “At approximately 12pm on Wednesday 6th March 2019, a 17-year-old girl from the Ystrad Mynach area was walking home from school in the direction of Maesycwmmner. The route included: Victoria Road, Fleur-de-lys.

“During the walk home, it was reported that a car approached the girl and the driver made several attempts to ask questions and offer a lift. When the girl repeatedly refused, the driver drove off in the direction of Maesycwmmer.

“The car, described as blue and metallic with a male driver described as white, balding with shaved short greying hair and clean shaven.”

The 67-year-old man arrested, who is from the Caerphilly area, has been released under investigation.