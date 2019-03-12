THIS month has been a tough one for local government nationwide, after the ninth year of budget cuts. But the work done by local public services is more important than ever.

Eleri is in her 80s and struggles with her mobility.

Without help to adapt her home and carers to assist her, she would be left unable to use her bathroom and would face having to move out of her house.

MORE NEWS:

Man left with broken jaw after assault at the Crow's Nest Pub in Cwmbran

Newport Leisure Park housing brands like Cineworld, Pizza Hut and McDonald's is sold to Monmouthshire County Council for £21m

Disgust as 4x4 is used to vandalise Newport football pitch

With the support of carers, she is able to live an independent and dignified life in the community she’s always called home.

Sian’s son Billy is a disabled teenager with Asperger’s.

Our accessible play service provides much needed respite for Sian, and also gives Billy the chance to engage with other children and make friends at the play sessions.

Sian also attends the family sessions where she has the chance of meeting other parents.

We also provide care to other children in need, supporting parents and working with wonderful foster carers and adopters where children need a caring home.

As a young man, John had a difficult start in life and developed a drug problem in his teenage years.

Social workers worked alongside health workers and others to secure a rehab placement for him and help John move forward with his life.

John is now in work and contributing to society.

Without the intervention of public servants and voluntary sector organisations to help, where would John be?

I’ve changed the names and details in the stories above to keep them anonymous.

But the value of the work done by local government and other public service workers, alongside the voluntary sector and unpaid carers still shines through.

That’s why I reject choices that would be popular in the short term but have real long-term consequences for the funding of services.

I write this column to say thank you – to those workers, to volunteers and to you.

Because none of this work would be possible without the contributions of council tax payers.

I understand your frustration, as thanks to funding cuts coming down from the UK Government, you end up filling the funding gap in order for vital services to survive.

To those who work hard to pay council tax, thank you.

I know it’s not easy and you’ve got other bills to pay, but the funding you provide means that our children can learn, the fabric of our communities is protected and our most vulnerable residents can get the support they need.

If you are struggling to pay, we’ve got an excellent track record of providing support and benefits, including to people currently affected by Universal Credit – visit our website or your local councillor for more information.