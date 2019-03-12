AN AWARD-WINNING theatre company will tour their one-woman show about learning to be brave when your world is falling apart.

How To Be Brave is written by Newport writer Siân Owen, of Dirty Protest theatre, based on her own experiences as a mother in a fast-changing and confusing world, as well as being a love letter to her city.

Join Katie, who has grown from a free-spirited little girl into an adult full of worries, and is determined not to let the same thing happen to her young daughter.

Follow Katie on her journey, as she rides around Newport on her childhood BMX to find out what she’s made of. By listening to the unheard voices of the city, she begins to ask what the women who have gone before can teach her about how to be brave.

This monologue stars Laura Dalgleish who has appeared on TV shows such as Eastenders and Call the Midwife, along with numerous theatrical productions.

How To Be Brave is directed by Catherine Paskell, Artistic Director of Dirty Protest, and is in collaboration with Chapter and Newport Library, Museum and Art Gallery.

Ms Paskell said: “Siân has been involved with Dirty Protest for many years. She has written for our short play events many times and we all love her incredibly funny, engaging and honest writing that is full of heart.

“The audience went wild for How To Be Brave when it was first performed at the Edinburgh Fringe as part of Dirty Protest presents Many Happy Returns – and we knew we wanted to create a full-length drama from her beautiful short play.

“Katie’s story will resonate with anyone who has ever wondered what happened to their childhood resilience and sense of adventure. This production explores the experiences of a woman, a parent, in her late 30s and we don’t see these stories, these women, on stage very often.”

How To Be Brave is suitable for people 14+ and will tour Cardiff, Milford Haven, Newport and Caernarfon.

It will be at Le Pub, in Newport, from March 21 to March 23, with doors at the venue opening at 7.30pm and the performance from 8pm to 9pm. Tickets are available at dirtyprotesttheatre.co.uk/now-on-how-to-be-brave

There is also a community event, with Coffee and Laughs hosting How To Be Brave at Community House, on Eton Road, on March 29.

This is funded by the Night Out Project, Arts Council of Wales and Resilient Communities and Fusion.

This showing aims to raise awareness and funds for Coffee and Laughs and for Bundles Clothing Bank and Birth Support, both based on Eton Road.

There will be a café, raffle, and stalls with work from local artists and charities. Doors open at 5.30pm with the show at 6.30pm.

Tickets are £3.50 or £2.50 concessions, which includes a hot drink and cake. Tickets are available from Community House, or on their event page or on Eventbrite.