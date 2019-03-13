AN ACTIVIST has now been slowly starving himself for close to 90 days in a desperate bid to highlight alleged human rights abuses in the Middle East.

Imam Sis has previously vowed not to eat unless alleged crimes against Abdullah Öcalan - leader of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party who has been in solitary confinement since 1999 - are investigated.

Mr Sis, who lives in Newport, claims he has not been allowed visits from lawyers since 2016.

And the activist has now been on hunger strike for 88 days inside the Kurdish Community Centre on Chepstow Road.

He said: “We might die. We are not doing this hunger strike to die.

"We love life, we love a free life but Kurdish people have no free life in this world. The 40 million have no freedom in the system.

"We are trying to change this. It was the Kurds who defeated ISIS. They saved the world from ISIS and the whole world owes the Kurdish people.”

A global movement has since garnered momentum, with the activist securing support from Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price and others.