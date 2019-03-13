THE MP for Newport East has visited AB InBev’s brewery in Magor to meet apprentices who help produce beer in Wales for the world’s largest brewer, writes Niall Evans.

Jess Morden spoke with six apprentices at the site on Friday, as part of National Apprenticeship Week 2019.

They gave Ms Morden a tour of the site and a demonstration of their roles. Ms Morden also heard about the difference that the being part of the apprentice scheme had made to their lives.

Also coinciding with International Women’s Day, Ms Morden was especially pleased to meet third year apprentice Emily Jenkins, who is the first female apprentice to work at Magor.

Ms Morden said: “It was great to meet apprentices in my constituency at Magor, learning more about what their apprenticeship means to them and the difference it has made to their lives. I wish them every success for the future.”

Lloyd Manship, brewery manager, said: “We are really pleased that Jessica was able come to our brewery today and meet some of the fantastic talent we have seen come through our apprenticeship scheme.