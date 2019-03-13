JUST one Gwent MP voted in favour of Theresa May's EU Withdrawal Agreement last night as it was rejected by an overwhelming majority by MPs.

MPs voted by 391 to 242 against the deal despite the Prime Minister’s assurance that new agreements had been reached to ensure the UK would not be trapped in the controversial backstop arrangement indefinitely.

Although the 149 margin was reduced from the record 230-vote defeat of the first “meaningful vote” in January, Mrs May was left far adrift from a majority with just 17 days to go to the scheduled date of Brexit on March 29.

Newport East' Jessica Morden, Torfaen's Nick Thomas-Symonds, Blaenau Gwent's Nick Smith, and Islwyn's Chris Evans - all Labour - voted against the deal, with only Monmouthshire's Conservative MP David Davies voting in support of the Prime Minister's deal.

READ MORE:

Theresa May's Brexit deal rejected again in second humiliating defeat.

Brexit: what happens next?

The Government's defeat means that MPs will vote tonight on whether to block a no deal Brexit.

Conservative MPs will be given a free vote on whether they are willing for the UK to leave the EU without a deal at the end of the month.