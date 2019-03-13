David T.C. Davies is one of the country’s most outspoken politicians. He represented Monmouth in the Welsh Assembly from 1999-2007 and latterly in the House of Commons, from 2005 to present. TOMOS POVEY met him at his constituency office to find out more about his political career

"I WAS born in 1970 and my parents were in London at the time.

"We then ended up in Caldicot and I went to school there in the 1970s.

"Newport soon became my home and for secondary school I attended Bassaleg School.

"At school I was not perhaps a natural academic. I later did an A-level at Nash College, where I was told that to get the A-level you just need to read articles in a quality newspaper. I took this rather literally.

"For I while I did a fair bit of travelling in Australia and Canada.

"I also worked for British Steel and did training with the Territorial Army.

"For as long as I can remember I have always had an interest in politics. In my youth I was a member of the Newport West Conservative Association. I got involved at that point more for the social events. But soon I developed a serious interest. Because of the way councils had once been structured there was an election every year and I stood in various areas in Newport.

"In the late 1990s I got involved in the 'Just Say No' campaign which opposed the creation of the Welsh Assembly. People later voted to have a Welsh Assembly.

"After the 1997 vote, the Conservative Party was wiped out in Wales. There were not many candidates to stand in the upcoming Welsh Assembly elections - but I was someone who ticked all the boxes because of my experience, especially as I had just stood in Bridgend during the general election.

"I was then selected and later elected to represent Monmouth in the Welsh Assembly.

"An opportunity later arose to stand as an MP and I was elected in 2005 to parliament.

"Contrary to what people think, I'm not a friend of big business but a big supporter of small and medium-sized business. There are major companies which need to pay more tax. I was speaking with some people in London, who were protesting about the need for these businesses to pay more in tax. I told them that they needed to put on a suit and work for the treasury and try to close these loop holes.

"One of my proudest achievements so far has been my part in Brexit. I played quite a big part in the campaign in Wales.

"For 20 years I have gone over to Brussels and I found a complete lack of democracy. There is a determination to hide the fact that they want to create a federal EU state. At a Brussels meeting a few years ago, I once said that the British public thinks you are all planning to build a federal state. And someone turned around and said 'yes, we are.' I have never understood why people would support this.

"People do need to respect the result of the EU referendum. We voted to leave. I want my children to grow up in a society where their vote means something and is respected. Other votes from the past have been respected. Take the Welsh Assembly- we lost that vote and people need to respect it.

"I do hope everyone thinks I am a man of conviction who says what he believes."