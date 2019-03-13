A SPECIAL screening is taking place in memory of a ‘driving force’ in the cultural community who died earlier this year.

In celebration of Ann Llewellin’s huge contribution to the Historical Spectacular Son-et-Lumiėres, staged by Chepstow Festival, the Drill Hall will be screening one of these major community productions, Echoes in the Stones.

Ann Llewellin

Between 1990 and 2004 many people took part in the series of Historical Spectaculars and those that did will have come to know Ann Llewellin well.

1648 Tides of War at Chepstow Castle

She was part of a team of four, including Ned Heywood, Anne Rainsbury and Keith Underwood, and she planned and devised the productions, worked on the script and plotted each scene and its staging. Ann was also in her element as a ‘hands on’ director.

Echoes in the Stones

A statement in memory of Ms Llewellin said: “Ann’s enthusiasm was boundless and she was a real inspiration to all the participants of these fantastic events.

“Not only was she popular but she excited great loyalty and had the ability to bring people together. She is sorely missed by her many friends and especially by her co-directors of the Historical Spectaculars, who also esteemed her as a very special and truly gifted person.”

Stronghold at Chepstow Castle

If you took part in Stronghold at Chepstow Castle (1990 & 1992), Most Loyal Knight at Chepstow Castle (1994, 1996 & 2003), 1648 the Tides of War at Chepstow Castle (350th anniversary in 1998), Echoes in the Stones at Tintern Abbey (2000 and 2002), Footprints in the Sands of Time at Caldicot Castle (2004), or knew and loved Ann, please come along.

Footprints in the Sands of Time at Caldicot Castle

Echoes in the Stones, one of her favourite shows, will be at Chepstow’s Drill Hall on Sunday, March 17, from 6pm.

Most Loyal Knight at Chepstow Castle

Entry is free, with all welcome.

