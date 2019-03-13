ONE of Newport's oldest pubs has been put up for sale for a second time.

The Queen’s Hotel, on Bridge Street, Newport, which is part of the Wetherspoons chain, is now on the market.

Wetherspoons previously tried to sell the building two years ago. No asking price has yet been revealed.

The Grade II listed hotel and pub, which opened in 1863 and is named after Queen Victoria, has a pub, a function room, 29 bedrooms.

It was also recently granted planning permission for a beer garden.

An image showing how the beer garden could look when completed

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: "Wetherspoon, does on occasion, put some of its pubs up for sale.

“It is a commercial decision taken by the company taken after long consideration.

“The pub will continue to trade as normal until a buyer is found.

“We have told our staff that if the pub is sold and they do not transfer to the purchaser, then we would look to redeploy our employees at other Wetherspoon pubs in the region.”

He added: "We totally understand that our loyal customers and staff will be disappointed with this decision."

Locals and staff members have expressed their sadness at the news.

A nearby resident Shaun Watkins said: "We go there all the time for a drink. It is good place to go to.

"We were told by staff it was for sale and I was shocked.

"Everyone loves going to Wetherspoons pubs."

And a staff member, who did not wish to be named, added: "I am really upset at this decision because we are well liked by the people of Newport.

"It may not sell - like last time - though."