VALLEYS Gymnastics Academy’s Bethany Paull goes for gold at the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Paull will be bidding to medal on the vault, beam, floor, uneven bars and all-around competition out in the Middle East.

Along with Scotland’s David Carlin and England’s T-Jay Wilson, the 17-year-old gymnast will lead the Great Britain team when the opening ceremony takes place tomorrow.

The teenager has travelled to the UAE 12 months on from being crowned Disability Sports Performer of the Year at the inaugural South Wales Argus Sports Awards.

Paull got the nod from the judges ahead of golfer Mike Jones and swimmer Alex Rosser.

And she could be in with a chance of defending her title after being nominated in the same category once again.

This year’s ceremony is staged at Chepstow Racecourse on Wednesday, May 22, with 14 awards set to be handed out on the night.

READ MORE: ‘Brilliant role model’ Natasha Le-Sauteur in contention for coach accolade

READ MORE: Newport County boss Michael Flynn relishing South Wales Argus Sports Awards 2019

READ MORE: Grassroots contender Zach flying high as GB rider

“During this last year she has concentrated on perfecting her routines,” said Kay Parfitt, who has nominated the youngster.

“Bethany attends a special needs school and due to vulnerability doesn’t fit the norm.

“She channels all her energy into gymnastics and trampolining.

“She has been selected to represent GB in the World Games and concentrated on putting together routines and training really hard each week.

“She was the overall champion in the schools gymnastics competition and a disability champion for trampolining.

“Bethany is a young leader and each week helps others to enjoy the sport.”

Nominations are still open for this year’s South Wales Argus Sports Awards by visiting southwalesargus.co.uk/sportsawards – the deadline is Wednesday, March 22.