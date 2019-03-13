A WEATHER warning for strong winds of up to 60mph remians in place until this afternoon.

The country was battered by Storm Gareth which brought both heavy rain and severe gales yesterday and in the early hours of this morning.

The storm, which was caused by a deep area of low pressure, brought misery to motorists right across Gwent who suffered long delays.

But the yellow weather warning will run until 3pm today.

Lunchtime stroll? Winds will still be strong 🌬️ with a mixture of sunshine and showers for most #StormGareth pic.twitter.com/jVTRUZnxAn — Met Office (@metoffice) March 13, 2019

A Met Office report said that the weather will "gradually ease" later this afternoon.

It said: "A very windy start with some blustery showers, perhaps heavy and thundery. The winds and showers should gradually ease through the day with more prolonged sunny spells developing. Maximum temperature 10 °C."