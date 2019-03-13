PROPERTY, a Mercedes, Rolex watches and others items once belonging to criminals are set to go under the hammer this evening.

The items had been seized by law enforcement agencies and will be auctioned off with the resulting proceeds being paid as compensation to the victims of fraud.

The auction will feature luxury watches by Rolex, Cartier and Omega, a 2011 Mercedes C63, Vertu phones and Apple products as well as designer items from Louis Vuitton, Giuseppe Zanotti, Moncler, Balenciaga, Dsquared, Gucci and Versace.

Here is more information on some of the items:

This property is in Frensham Close, Southall, London. Picture: Wilson Auctions.

A house in The Darlingtons, Rustington, Littlehampton, West Sussex.

A Mercedes C63 is also for sale.

The auction will be taking place at Auction House, Usk Way, Newport from 7.30pm.

For more information, ring 02890 342626.