PLANS to build a further 152 homes as part of a major development in Newport have been submitted to the council.

Bellway Homes has lodged a reserved matters planning application for the latest phase in the regeneration of the former Llanwern steelworks, known as the Glan Llyn development.

Under the plans 15 of the homes, 10 per cent of the development, would be affordable housing.

The affordable homes would include 10 one and two-bedroom apartments, with the remainder a mixture of two, three and four-bedroom homes.

The rest of the housing would be made up of 64 three-bedroom homes, 55 four-bedroom and 18 two-bedroom houses.

Under the plans the development would provide a "traditional style" of housing in a sub-urban form, and would reflect the style of homes in the area.

Part of the site backs onto an ecology park, which acts as a between this phase of the development and areas already built on.

The plans would see the continuation of the development's "green theme", with street trees forming a link to other areas of the masterplan.

"The proposed development creates a high quality, safe, pleasant and family friendly living environment," a design and access statement says.

A total of 417 allocated parking spaces would be provided under the application submitted to Newport council, more than the amount required by the authority's standards.

A new bus service through Glan Llyn, with bus stops within 400m of most homes, will be provided under infrastructure plans already approved.

The plans aim to provide easy movement around the site with footpaths and links to the surrounding area.

The Glan Llyn scheme was approved in 2007, with plans to build 1,300 homes by 2021.

When originally approved a provision of 20 per cent affordable housing was required, but Newport council recently agreed to change this to 10 per cent to protect the 'viability' of the scheme.