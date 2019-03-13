A GROUP gathered on the banks of the river Usk to pay tribute to a Newport wartime hero.

Malpas-born John Wallace Linton VC was killed when the HMS Turbulent sank off the coast of Sardinia in March 1943, after it was hit by a depth charge.

Commander Linton, affectionately known as ‘Tubby’, died along with 54 members of his crew.

The ill-fated submarine went down between March 13 and 18, and an annual service is now held in Newport to pay tribute to the men.

The ceremony was held by Reverend Mark Lawson-Jones, port chaplain for the charity The Mission to Seafarers, at the memorial outside the Riverfront Theatre, before a wreath decorated with poppies was thrown from Newport Bridge in to the Usk.

The service was attended by Mayor of Newport council Cllr Malcolm Linton, and leader of the opposition Cllr Matthew Evans, as well as members of the Royal Naval Association and the Merchant Navy Association.

Speaking at the ceremony, Cllr Linton said: "We are gathered here today to honour a Gwent wartime hero who, along with his crew, died while serving his country.

"Commander Linton, who was awarded the Victoria Cross, was renowned throughout the submarine service for his coolness and determination in the face of adversity.

"Thanks must go to the Newport branch of the Royal Naval Association who organise this annual service at the site of the Tubby Linton memorial here on the banks of the River Usk."

Mayor of Newport City Council Cllr Malcolm Linton throwing the wreath in to the river Usk.

Cllr Evans, a member of the Reserved Forces and Cadets Association, said: "It is right that we should remember Commander Linton in this way - his bravery and that of his men.

"It is also a good time to pause and think about our brave service men and women of today.

"Newport has a rich maritime history we should all be proud of."