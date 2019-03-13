COUNCILS in Wales are being given a share of an extra £1.2 million to help them prepare for Brexit, it has been announced.

Each of Wales' 22 local authorities will be given £45,000 from the Welsh Government, while an additional £200,000 will be available through the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA).

The Welsh Government said it had become clear in recent months that councils need more resources to fully prepare for leaving the EU.

MORE NEWS:

M4 cameras around Newport caught 4,000 speeding drivers in six months

The Queen's Hotel in Newport is back on the market after failing to sell previously

Hoarder working at Llanyravon Court Care Home stole random low-value items from vulnerable residents

The money will be used to ensure each local authority is able to carry out the necessary planning and preparation work, which will be co-ordinated and overseen by the WLGA to avoid duplication and make sure it is as effective as possible.

Announcing the funding, the Welsh Government's minister or housing and local government Julie James said: “Local authorities have a critical role to play in preparing for and responding to a no-deal Brexit and other Brexit scenarios.

"If they are inadequately prepared, it will exacerbate the risks and issues faced by people, organisations and businesses and affect vital services such as health, social care and education. This needs to be a dedicated resource and not on top of the day job if it’s to be effective, given that much of the day job is delivery of essential services that are likely to have increased demands on them no matter what type of Brexit we end up having so this funding will help them to prepare more thoroughly.

"While it is not possible to fully mitigate the impacts of a no-deal Brexit, we will continue to take action and help organisations across Wales to do all in our power to prepare for Brexit.”

Leader of the WLGA and Newport City Council Cllr Debbie Wilcox welcomed the news.

“We have been planning and preparing for different Brexit scenarios since the result of the referendum," she said.

"But this has had to be done against a backdrop of great uncertainty over the direction of Brexit and at a time when local government is facing a raft of other pressures.

"Welsh local authorities have been in different positions in terms of the funding and capacity they’ve been able to dedicate to Brexit preparations."