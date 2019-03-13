A DANCE company have announced their programme for the next 12 months.

The announcement was made by National Dance Company Wales’ Artistic Director, Fearghus Ó Conchúir, who was appointed in April 2018.

Video: National Dance Theatre Wales

Fearghus' first creative project with the company: Rygbi - Annwyl i mi/Dear to me will premiere outdoors at the National Eisteddfod of Wales in August.

Fearghus Ó Conchúir (Picture: Kirsten McTernan)

A small-scale version with then be involved in the Roots tour in November, with a larger-scale rugby piece in the pipeline for spring 2020, with work developed this spring.

Rygbi- Annwyl i mi/Dear to me connects the company’s expertise in dance to the nation’s passion for rugby and features a new composition and sound design by BAFTA Cymru award-winner, Tic Ashfield.

Rygbi- Annwyl i mi/Dear to me (Picture: Jorge Lizalde)

NDCWales’ Roots tour returns in November with four short, sharp dance pieces. As well as presenting work from The Rugby Project, the Roots programme will be showcasing two new pieces of work created by the company’s dancers.

Nikita Goile’s Écrit, draws inspiration from a letter written by Frida Kahlo to her partner, Diego Riviera, and focused on relationships, exploring the delicate balance between control and surrender.

Ecrit by Nikita Goile (Picture: Sian Trenberth)

Ed Myhill’s Why Are People Clapping is inspired by composer Steve Reich’s ‘Clapping Music’ and playfully uses rhythm and percussion as a driving force.The music is performed live by the dancers and uses the simple sound of a clap to create a colourful and energetic soundscape.

Why Are People Clapping by Ed Myfill (Picture: Sian Trenberth)

The fourth piece in the programme is by Anthony Matsena, who is currently a Young Associate Artist with Sadler’s Wells.

Anthony was born in Zimbabwe and grew up in Swansea. He started out going to local hip-hop classes before joining National Youth Dance Wales and going to train professionally at London Contemporary Dance School

Sadler's Wells Young Associates rehearsal (Picture: Stephen Wright)

Also in 2020, NDCWales will be presenting new work by choreographer Alexandra Waierstall. Full tour details will be announced soon.

In addition to the structured Laboratori programme, the company will also offer residencies for Wales-based artists at the Dance House in June.

