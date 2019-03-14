PEOPLE are still unable to access their Facebook accounts since yesterday.

The outage started late yesterday morning and affected Facebook and Instagram.

The cause of the glitch has not yet been made public.

But when people tried logging into their accounts, they were unable to do so.

Facebook promptly apologised for the glitch, and tweeted:

We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. — Facebook (@facebook) March 13, 2019

Despite many people re-gaining access this morning, there are still some who are complaining online that they cannot.