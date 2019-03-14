RESIDENTS are being reminded to keep their sheds and outbuildings secure following a spate of burglaries in the Monmouthshire area.

In the last two weeks 11 reports of shed burglaries across Monmouthshire have been reported to Gwent Police.

Gwent Police are advising people to use good quality padlocks which cannot easily be cut off and ensure that valuables are out of sight and locked away.

If you have any information about these incidents, please contact us by calling 101 quoting log number 273 of 06/03/2019.

