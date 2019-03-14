A WEATHER warning for strong winds of up to 50 mph is in place across parts of Gwent.
The warning will run until 1pm today.
And it covers Monmouthshire as well as parts of Torfaen.
A yellow severe weather warning for #wind has been issued: https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs. Stay #weatheraware @metofficeuk pic.twitter.com/C9cS86JwNe— Met Office (@metoffice) March 14, 2019
The weather has already closed one lane of the M48 Severn Bridge.
The latest warning comes as the country was battered this week by Storm Gareth.