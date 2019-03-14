LAST night MPs delivered another defeat to Theresa May, in voting against leaving the European Union without a deal.

Although the government’s motion only called for a no-deal Brexit on March 29 to be ruled out, MPs instead backed an amendment ruling out no-deal at any time.

Here is how the Gwent MPs voted:

Wayne David (Labour, Caerphilly): For delaying no-deal

David Davies (Conservative, Monmouth): Against delaying no-deal

Chris Evans (Labour, Islwyn): For delaying no-deal

Jessica Morden (Labour, Newport East): For delaying no-deal

Nick Smith (Labour, Blaenau Gwent): Was a teller in the vote, therefore ineligible to vote

Nick Thomas-Symonds (Labour, Torfaen): For delaying no-deal

Newport West is currently without an MP following the death of Paul Flynn last month – a by-election will be held on Thursday, April 4.

Later today MPs will vote on asking for a delay to Article 50 beyond March 29.

The motion presented by the prime minister will seek a one-off extension to June 30, while a series of amendments may also be selected.