KFC IN Newport will give customers the chance to go behind the scenes this month.

The fried chicken restaurant in Friars Walk, along with up to 300 KFCs across the country, will be opening up their kitchens on Saturday March 30.

It will people an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how KFC cooks make the famous Original Recipe chicken fresh in restaurants every day.

More than just a chance to have a nosey, Open Kitchen offers a unique hands-on experience. Ticket holders will be put through their paces to see if they can master the art of hand-breading, handle the heat of the frying and work at pace to build their own KFC burger.

After all that hard work, each attendee will be rewarded with the chance to devour their own burger creation, along with a piece of Original Recipe Chicken, fries, drink and a side. If that wasn’t enough, you’ll also be the proud owner of an exclusive KFC branded apron and hat… and maybe even some elusive chicken cheques.

Rob Swain, Chief Operations Officer at KFC UK & Ireland, said: “We’re really proud of the food we serve, and of all the care that goes into making our chicken taste as incredible as it does.

“We want to welcome everyone in to give them the chance to see what makes it so finger lickin’ good and invite them to try keeping pace with our amazing team members. We can’t wait to show the nation how it’s done.”

Tickets for KFC Open Kitchen cost £5 and are allocated on a first come first served basis. Visit kfc.seetickets.com to book yours.