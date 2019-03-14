THE South Wales Argus is launching its Pride of Gwent Awards for 2019.

As in past years, the awards are an opportunity to showcase incredible people, groups and communities across the region.

Some have saved lives, some have cared for others and some have raised huge sums for charity or made a real difference to their communities.

Here is your chance to nominate those who go the extra mile.

Award categories include the Pride of Gwent 999 Hero Award, the Good Samaritan Award and the Volunteer Award.

To nominate for free visit southwalesargus.co.uk/prideofgwent. Nominations close at 5pm on May 3.