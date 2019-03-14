ABERGAVENNY pensioner Margaret Smeed is helping to launch a simple to use thermometer card that reminds older people about the importance of keeping their homes warm and safe throughout the year.

The card, developed jointly by the older people’s charity Age Cymru and electricity distribution company Western Power Distribution (WPD), warns older people when their homes become too cold and thereby a potential risk to their health.

Mrs Smeed said: “These thermometer cards are such a simple but effective way to remind older people to keep their homes warm.

“I would urge everyone to place a card in their main living room as a useful reminder of the indoor temperature.”

In line with the World Health Organisation, Age Cymru recommends that indoor temperatures are maintained at 21 degrees in living rooms and 18 degrees in bedrooms for at least nine hours a day.

The thermometer card warns that cold homes can lead to a respiratory illness and in extreme cases heart attacks, stroke arthritis, rheumatism and even hypothermia amongst older people who may not be able to regulate their body temperature as well as younger people.

Age Cymru’s Health Initiatives Officer, Angharad Phillips, said: “Even though we are heading out of winter and into spring, the weather can still be totally unpredictable and deliver cold snaps so unexpectedly.

“I’m sure we can all remember the arctic conditions we experienced last March. We also know that flu and other viruses are still circulating in Wales, so it’s important for older people to keep their homes warm at a safe and stable temperature to protect their health.”

The thermometer card also has a list of handy tips on how to prepare for a power cut. It encourages older people to have access to a telephone that will remain working during a power cut as many digital or cordless telephones may not work.

To obtain a free thermometer card call 029 2043 1555. For more information about keeping safe and warm visit agecymru.org.uk/spreadthewarmth