MAJOR plans to tackle air and noise pollution caused by rising levels of traffic in Newport are being considered by the city council.

A Clean Air Zone, lower or zero emission public transport, an expanded cycle network and awareness campaigns in schools are proposed in a sustainable travel strategy.

Road traffic in Newport has grown by 20 per cent since 2000, a report says, with ever-increasing congestion putting roads under ‘great strain’.

The removal of the Severn Bridge tolls, and the potential construction of the proposed M4 relief road, could add further pressure.

Millions of extra journeys across the toll-free Severn Crossings are expected to impact Newport

Newport also has one of the highest levels of air pollution in Wales, with monitoring stations placed at 11 air quality management areas (AQMAs).

But the council hopes to encourage a change to less polluting forms of transport by way of an action plan for the city.

“The aim is to ensure that Newport reaches the air quality objectives in all areas of the city in the shortest possible time by actively facilitating a change in travel behaviour,” says the report.

A total of 14 proposals are contained within the action plan ranging from 'low' costs (up to £1,000) to 'substantial' (£1 million and over) including:

Clean Air Zone

An example of what a sign in a Clean Air Zone looks like

A designated area where certain vehicles, including public and private transport, can be restricted through a charge

Ultra-low or zero emission public transport

Newport Bus

Engaging with taxi and bus companies to upgrade their fleets and to use lower emission buses on the most vulnerable air quality routes

School projects

Air quality could become part of the curriculum in Newport schools

Cycle-to-school schemes with discounted bicycles, science lessons on air quality and school travel plans could be considered

Improved fuel economy for light/heavy goods vehicles and coaches

Partnerships could be struck up with LGV/HGV companies

Exploring a partnership scheme to reduce running costs of journeys and their environmental impact

Better active travel offer

Cycling along the new boardwalk on National Route 88 at Caerleon picture by J Bewley/Sustrans ©J Bewley

Work could be done to improve footpaths, walking routes and cycle paths in the city

Encourage the use of hybrid/electric vehicles

More electric charging points could pop up across Newport

more electric vehicle charging points could be installed at railway stations, car parks and shopping centres

Traffic enforcement

Red routes which stop vehicles stopping at any time

Local authorities are required to produce an air quality action plan, but Newport council wants to include other ‘pressing environmental concerns’ which may not be covered by its statutory duties.

The report says: “The aim is the same, to reduce the pollution generated from road traffic for the benefit of human health, the environment and future generations.

“The strategy is designed to summarise all possible actions targeting HGVs, schools, and electric vehicles.

“The approach is designed to be versatile to allow for additional actions to be added in the future, therefore allowing the strategy to be adapted to new technologies as they develop.”

Newport council say capital grants will be the main source of funding for the proposals.

The strategy could be approved for public consultation on March 18, though it is not clear when it will start.