NEWPORT music festival Portstock will have an amazing line-up, including a Caldicot band who earned praise with their latest album.

Rusty Shackle are just one of the fantastic bands performing at Newport’s own family-friendly music festival, taking place at Rodney Parade on Saturday June 22.

Rusty Shackle (Picture: Natasha Collins)

Other acts on the big day include headliners Stereo MC’s, along with Dr Feelgood, The Karpets, Ska Monkeys, The Darling Buds, Joe Kelly & the Royal Pharmacy and more.

Dr Feelgood are also performing at Portstock 2019

READ MORE: A prescription of feelgood for family-friendly festival

Portstock 2019 will also have a huge range of stalls and activities, meaning that there really is something for everyone, with full details to be confirmed closer to the date.

Rusty Shackle recently released their fourth album The Raven, The Thief & The Hangman which is dubbed ‘rock folk’ and follows two years of research of folk music by the five-piece band.

They have gathered stories from throughout the ages, gathering traditional folk words and stories and orchestrating them into a fresh new sound, pushing the boundaries of folk music.

The album has earned praise since its release on March 8, with About Sound saying it ‘dazzles, delights and dares’ and Folk Radio praising the band for pulling off a 'bold but risky' move.

Rusty Shackle will play tracks off this new album, along with some classics, when they rock out on stage at Portstock 2019.

This fabulous festival is returning following a successful debut last year and is raising vital funds and awareness for St David’s Hospice Care.

St David's Hospice Care in Malpas (Picture: Mark Lewis)

St David’s Hospice Care provides essential care to terminally ill patients and their families in Newport, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Torfaen and South and Mid Powys.

Tickets for Portstock 2019 are on sale, currently priced at £28 for adults, £10 for under 16s or £70 for a family ticket which admits two children and two adults.

To book any of these packages call 01633 674 990 or visit portstock.co.uk

If you and your friends really want a treat, why not book a VIP table?

This is £750 but includes access for ten guests, plus a table in the marquee with a buffet, bar, toilets and golden circle viewing.

You can call 01633 851058 or 07870 682828 to book a VIP table.

IN OTHER NEWS:

• Baking contest with celebrity chef judge has hugely successful fifth year

• Paralmpian joins forces with local charity to help children shine