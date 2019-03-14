GWENT Police are appealing for information to help them find convicted Newport drug dealer Rhys Mcauley.

They say the 21-year-old has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on January 24.

He received a two-and-a-half year jail sentence for possession of drugs with intent to supply at Cardiff Crown Court on January 16, 2018.

A police spokesperson said: “Due to the fact that Mcauley, who was released on licence, breached their licence conditions they have now been recalled to prison.

“If you have any information please call 101 quoting 1900064991 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”