POLICE are appealing to the public for information to help them find Johnathan Davies who they say has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on February 28.

The 34-year-old from Blackwood was jailed for 11 months for a breach of a restraining order at Newport Magistrates’ Court on October 31, 2018.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “Due to the fact that Johnathan Davies, who was released on licence, breached his licence conditions he has now been recalled to prison.

“If you have any information, please call 101 quoting log number 192 07/03/2019 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”