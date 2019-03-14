GWENT Airbus staff are in training ready to get on their bikes for charity.

Airbus, the global defence and space business, which has a base in Newport, has signed up for the challenging Whitehead Tour de Gwent event.

The business, which encourages colleagues to be active, will see some 30 of its Newport-based staff taking part in the cycling event in aid of Newport-based St David’s Hospice Care.

The Whitehead Tour de Gwent 2019 is on Sunday, April 14.

Members gathered at the Newport site recently to learn more details of the cycling challenge, the various routes available and to try on the unique yellow Whitehead Tour de Gwent snoods.

Karen Thomas, Airbus Newport site director, said: “We have about thirty people who are ready to sign up and take part in the Whitehead Tour de Gwent. Some staff, who took part in the Velothon last year, are now looking forward to tackling the scenic routes offered by the Tour de Gwent.

“The cycle event is great for team building, helps promote fitness and also supports a wonderful local charity, St David’s Hospice Care.”

Event organiser Franca Nigro, of St David’s Hospice Care, said: “We’re absolutely delighted that Airbus staff in Newport will be taking part in the Whitehead Tour de Gwent.”

In Newport, Airbus Defence and Space specialises in digital services, secure communications and advanced cyber security, protecting areas of the critical national infrastructure and the UK Ministry of Defence.

For details about the Whitehead Tour de Gwent and how to enter visit tourdegwent.org or stdavidshopsicecare.org