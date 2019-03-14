TICKETS for an event full of dining and dancing are on sale via phone.

Rock on the Rooftop will be on the luxurious roof of Celtic Manor, in aid of St David’s Hospice Care, on Sunday July 21, from 2pm.

Foodies can enjoy canapes, drinks, barbecue and pulled pork rolls, while enjoying some terrific tunes.

Local legends Big Mac’s Wholly Soul Band will entertain, with more musicians to be announced in the lead-up to this event.

Along with dancing and delicious dishes, Rock on the Rooftop will also feature a Balloon Raffle and live charity auction.

Tickets are £50 for adults, £20 for 12 and under. They must be booked over the phone. Tel: 01633 851051.

