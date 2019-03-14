POLICE are appealing for information to help them find convicted drug dealer John Paul Inker who they say breached his licence conditions after being released from prison.

The 27-year-old, from Newport, was jailed for three years and 10 months for the possession of drugs with intent to supply, at Cardiff Crown Court on December 17, 2015.

He was released from custody on September 3, 2018.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “Due to the fact that Inker, who was released on licence, breached their licence conditions they have now been recalled to prison.

“If you have any information, please call 101 quoting 1900078114 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”