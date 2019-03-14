WALES have named an unchanged team for their Grand Slam bid against Ireland with Liam Williams fit after a shoulder injury.

The full-back suffered a stinger in the second half of the nervy 18-11 win against Scotland at Murrayfield last Saturday.

However, the Lions speedster has got the green light to start against the Irish (kick-off 2.45pm) with Warren Gatland making no changes to his 23-man matchday squad.

Dragons number eight Ross Moriarty starts with his regional teammates Elliot Dee and Aaron Wainwright covering hooker and back row from the bench.

Wales need a Grand Slam to win the title with the Irish and England, who host Scotland, still in with a shot of claiming top spot.

“We’ve named an unchanged squad and rewarded the players for the last couple of outings and the last couple of victories," said Gatland.

“These players are on a very good run, they are a hugely impressive group and they deserve to be going into the final weekend with everything to play for.

“It is a great reward for them for the hard work they have put in and we are all looking forward of what is going to be a huge game."

Tadhg Beirne will make his Guinness Six Nations debut for Ireland in Cardiff.

The Munster second row made his name as a master turnover hunter at the Scarlets, and will now lock horns with a host of former teammates at the Principality Stadium.

The 27-year-old Beirne slots in at lock for just his fifth cap as Ireland bid to deny Wales a first Grand Slam in six years, with Iain Henderson missing out due to knee trouble.

Sean O'Brien also returns at openside flanker having been omitted from the 26-14 win over France last weekend.

The British and Irish Lions loose-forward replaces Josh Van Der Flier, who was ruled out on Tuesday with a groin issue.

Full-back Rob Kearney has shaken off a calf complaint to start at full-back, but Joey Carbery misses out due to a hamstring injury so Connacht's Jack Carty covers fly-half from the bench.