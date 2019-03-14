WALES have named an unchanged team for their Grand Slam bid against Ireland with Liam Williams fit after a shoulder injury.

The full-back suffered a stinger in the second half of the nervy 18-11 win against Scotland at Murrayfield last Saturday.

However, the Lions speedster has got the green light to start against the Irish (kick-off 2.45pm) with Warren Gatland making no changes to his 23-man matchday squad.

Dragons number eight Ross Moriarty starts with his regional teammates Elliot Dee and Aaron Wainwright covering hooker and back row from the bench.

Wales need a Grand Slam to win the title with the Irish, who name their team this afternoon, and England, who host Scotland, still in with a shot of claiming top spot.

“We’ve named an unchanged squad and rewarded the players for the last couple of outings and the last couple of victories," said Gatland.

“These players are on a very good run, they are a hugely impressive group and they deserve to be going into the final weekend with everything to play for.

“It is a great reward for them for the hard work they have put in and we are all looking forward of what is going to be a huge game."