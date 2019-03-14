RICHARD Shore has become a powerhouse in Welsh mixed martial arts over the last decade.

Having started off with a gym located at the back of a pub, he is now a coach to some of the sport’s brightest talents.

While he gets to travel the world with the likes of UFC star Jack Marshman, Tillery Combat chief Shore also continues to mentor at a grassroots level.

His dedication to MMA has seen Shore nominated for Grassroots Sports Personality of the Year in the 2019 South Wales Argus Sports Awards, which take place on May 22.

“Richard Shore is one of the driving forces of Welsh mixed martial arts from grassroots all the way to professional level,” said nominator Jason Batty.

“Not many have made such a positive impact on grassroots sport in Wales.

“He has turned young kids in a deprived part of the valleys into world-beaters fighting on the biggest stage.

“At a grassroots level, Richard started Tillery Combat gym in the downstairs of a pub over a decade ago with just a handful of people who wanted to train and learn.

“Since getting their own premises, Tillery Combat has seen hundreds of students walk through their doors on a weekly basis, from five-year-olds attending classes to 60-year-olds looking to get fit, and from those on youth offending programs to police officers and bankers.

“His desire and dedication to the sport has changed the lives of so many, not just in his community of Abertillery, but in South Wales.”

He added: “On a sporting level, Richard has produced two Cage Warriors world champions, including his son Jack, and became the first Welsh coach to see one of his students get signed to the UFC.

“Since then, under the watchful eye of Shore, Jack Marshman has fought all over the world including Brazil, Canada and, most recently, Madison Square Garden, putting Abertillery and Welsh MMA on the global stage.”

