ONE of Blaenau Gwent’s most famous sons, reigning world snooker champion Mark Williams MBE, has been honoured with the freedom of the borough.

The triple world champion from Cwm became emotional upon receiving the honour at the Civic Centre in Ebbw Vale on Thursday.

Family and friends were in the public gallery as the father-of-three was presented with the honorary scroll by Cllr Mandy Moore, chair of Blaenau Gwent council.

He said it was a ‘great honour’ to receive the award, becoming only the 10th person – and the first sportsperson – to become a freeman of the borough.

“I got a bit emotional which is not like me,” said the 43-year-old.

“It’s nice to get it here with my family and friends, who have supported me over the years. There aren’t many people that have had it so I’m over the moon.

“Just for people to put me up for it and think I’m worthy is nice. It’s an unbelievable feeling.”

Mark Williams with the trophy after winning the 2018 Betfred World Championship at The Crucible, Sheffield. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Laughter could be heard around the chamber when Mr Williams jokingly asked if his council tax could be cheaper upon becoming a freeman.

Mr Williams said the scroll will take pride of place either at his home or at the snooker hall he owns in Tredegar.

The freedom of the borough is the highest title a local authority can bestow on an individual, with other recipients in Blaenau Gwent including former Labour leader Michael Foot and the Royal Welsh Regiment.

Cllr Moore said the award was in recognition of Mr Williams’ achievements and dedication to his sport.

Tributes were also paid by Cwm councillors Derrick Bevan and Gareth Leslie Davies, with Cllr Bevan congratulating the ‘boy from Cwm’ on behalf of his hometown.

Cllr Davies said Mr Williams had come on ‘leaps and bounds’, adding that he expected to see him arrive in a towel as he did to a press conference after winning his most recent title.

Mark Williams stripped off after winning the world title (Richard Sellers/PA)

“I hope it’s four times world champion this year, no pressure Mark,” he added.

Cllr Hedley McCarthy, a Cwm native who went to school with Mr Williams’ father, said he should be counted among Wales’ sporting legends, adding: “You’ve put Cwm and Blaenau Gwent on the map.”

Mr Williams has won world titles in 2000, 2003 and 2018, and is one of only three players to achieve the Triple Crown – winning the UK and World championships and the Masters – in a single season.

He will defend his title at the World Snooker Championships from April 20.