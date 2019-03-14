OFFICERS from Gwent Police are currently investigating a number of recent incidents in Pill, the city centre, and the Bassaleg and Risca Road areas, where offenders have broken into unattended taxis overnight, before stealing money bags and other valuables from inside.

Taxi drivers in Newport are reminded to take the appropriate precautions to keep their vehicles and belongings safe by removing these items from their vehicles when not in use, and wherever possible, parking and leaving cars in well-lit areas, covered by CCTV.

Sergeant Roland Giles from the Pill Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We believe that in certain instances over recent weeks, taxis have been specifically targeted by thieves. While we are continuing to investigate, we would like to remind drivers to be vigilant and take all necessary precautions to protect themselves from crime.

“Whether you are leaving your vehicle for five minutes or five hours, please remove valuables from view, or better still, take them out of the vehicle completely.

“I would also like to urge anyone who feels they have been a victim of this sort of crime to report this to us immediately, so we can carry out enquiries as soon as possible, in an effort to identify the offender.”

If you have any information, please contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting reference 1900090104. You can also direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.