A DRUG dealer was caught in Newport with amphetamine that had a potential street value of £86,000 whilst driving a black Mercedes after a police pursuit.

Rezwan Gafur, was warned by a judge that he faces an inevitable custodial sentence after he appeared at Cardiff Crown Court to admit his guilt.

The defendant’s case was adjourned to next month so that the Probation Service could prepare a background report on the first-time offender.

Gafur, aged 20, admitted dangerous driving in the Mercedes in Newport and possessing amphetamine with intent to supply.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis, failing to stop for a constable and driving without insurance.

The offences were all committed on February 12 this year and the defendant was arrested in Locke Street.

The prosecutor in the case was Jason Howells.

The court heard claims that Gafur had acted as a “courier” and that a “huge amount of drugs” had been seized by police following the car chase.

Christopher Rees, representing him, said to Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke: “The defendant is a man of hitherto clean character.

“I would ask for a pre-sentence report in this case.”

She replied: “It seems sensible to have a pre-sentence report.”

But the judge warned Gafur, of Hereford Street, Grangetown, Cardiff, that he should not raise his hopes of avoiding a custodial term because she was adjourning sentence.

She told him that a report would only be used in determining the length of time he would have to serve.

Gafur’s case was adjourned to Monday, April 1 and he was remanded in custody until that date.