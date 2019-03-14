POLICE are appealing for information in their hunt for convicted thief Mark Halford who they say has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison.

They want to find the 42-year-old from Newport who left jail on June 6, 2018.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “He received a two-month sentence for theft at Newport Magistrates’ Court on April 21, 2018.

“Due to the fact that Halford, who was released on licence, breached their licence conditions they have now been recalled to prison.

“If you have any information please call 101 quoting log 360 of 15/02/19, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. You can also direct message us via Facebook or Twitter.”