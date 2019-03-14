STAFF at a bank in Newport having been putting their best foot forward to raise funds for a children’s charity appeal.

Commercial Roads TSB branch have been dedicated Sparkle Appeal supporters for many years.

The driving force behind their continued support is Beth Rogers, TSB Newport’s Community Champion.

Every year Mrs Rogers organises a group challenge that the team completes in branch, they have cycled branch to branch on a static bike, rowed across the channel on a rowing machine and now they have climbed to the top of Mount Everest on a step machine.

Their Everest challenge started on Monday, March 4 and the 3871-floor challenge reached its summit on Friday, March 8.

The team have taken it in turns to add ‘floors’ to the total in-between dealing with customers and collecting donations for cakes to add to their fundraising target.

The Lord Mayor of Newport got the team off to a good start on Monday, completing the first 10 floors in his suit and chains.

Sparkle Ambassador, Cardiff born Paralympian, Jordan Howe, completed the last 10 floors, this was Jordan’s first time attending an event in the role of ambassador.

Mrs Rogers said: “TSB have now supported and raised money for three.

“Our climb to the summit of Mount Everest has raised more than £1000. Our customers and staff members have been so generous.”

Gemma Sandhu, Marketing and Communications Manager for Sparkle said: “The continued support from Beth and the team at TSB is wonderful, they give up so much of their spare time as well as juggle busy working days with incredible fundraising.

“Sparkle have a very special relationship with TSB, we know we can count on them.

“On behalf of the children, young people and staff thank you to everyone in branch for putting your legs through this amazing challenge, you are all true Sparkle superstars.”

Sparkle is the official charity of the Serennu Children’s Centre.

For more information, visit sparkleappeal.org