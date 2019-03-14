HUNDREDS of people have shared inspirational and heart-wrenching stories explaining why they think their mother deserves to be crowned Gwent’s Best Mum 2019.

Katie Parkin was entered by her 19-year-old daughter Olivia Parkin.

Olivia, of Abergavenny, said: “She’s a great mum, but an inspiring woman too.

“She raised me on her own and hard worked really hard to give me everything I could wish for.

“I can’t remember her ever buying things for herself.

“Everything she worked for and earned she’s always given to me or other people.”

Olivia as revealed her mother is currently studying a university course, and is in her second year of mental health nursing.

She added: “I couldn’t be more proud of her. Time is the most precious gift you can give and, even as a full-time student, she still goes to visit past patients.

“I have honestly never met a more caring, kind, thoughtful and compassionate women.”

The deadline for entries has now passed, and the judging panel will soon narrow the entries down to five finalists, ahead of making a final decision on the overall winner and runner-up.

The winner will be treated to a spring afternoon tea in the Olive Tree Garden Room and an Indulgent Manicure at the Beauty Bar, kindly provided by five-star resort Celtic Manor.

The runner-up, meanwhile will win a rejuvenating facial and massage of their choice sponsored by the Jenna McDonnell beauty salon, on Chepstow Road, Newport.

The winner to be announced ahead of Mother’s Day on Sunday March 31.