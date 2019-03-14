A MAJOR clean-up operation at a former waste management site in Blaenau Gwent is expected to have cost the council more than £1million.

More than 6,500 tonnes of waste which had been illegally stored has been removed by contractors at the former Adrian Lewis Waste Management site in Blaenant Road, Nantyglo.

Blaenau Gwent council took possession of the land following a breach of the lease and a Natural Resources Wales permit by the former tenant, which resulted in criminal proceedings for environmental offences.

Adrian Lewis, who was the director of A. Lewis Waste Management and Skiphire Ltd, pleaded guilty to breaching an environmental permit following the incident.

A council report says the clear up operation is now estimated to have cost £1.1million.

Councillors are expected to agree using capital funding to pay for the costs at a full council meeting next Thursday.

Work included removing hazardous asbestos waste, gas cannisters, general waste, scrap, end of life vehicles and demolishing buildings.

Blaenau Gwent council said the majority of the clean-up was undertaken by Tom Prichard Contracting between August and September 2018.

The site has been cleared of all waste since September and Natural Resources Wales has formally verified this, the council says.

Blaenau Gwent council said it hopes to receive some money back through the Proceeds of Crime Act.