NEWPORT dancers have taken part in Irish jigging outside Cardiff Castle to celebrate and raise money for Comic Relief.

O’Donnel School of Irish Dancing jigged in front the castle in the capital on Tuesday

Dressed in half Welsh and half Irish colours, ahead of the Six Nation showdown between the two countries on Saturday, the dancers came together for an exclusive display to show their support for Red Nose Day - which takes place tomorrow - and get behind celebrities Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, who are dancing for 24 hours straight on air on Radio 2 for the longest Danceathon in Red Nose Day history.

Michelle O’Donnel-Spencer, owner of the O’Donnel school of Irish Dancing, said: “We’re always looking to support charities and we love to dance, so what better way to get involved in Comic Relief than supporting Danceathon.”

The money raised from Red Nose Day helps Comic Relief. Last Red Nose Day, the generous people of Wales raised more than £1.2m which has helped fund 120 projects.

