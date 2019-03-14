A PROTEST was held this week as a campaign to secure the future of Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre continues.

It is one of several sites that could close as part of plans to streamline sport and active recreation services, with Caerphilly council’s leadership to discuss the plan in April.

But Shane Williams, a representative of the campaign group to save the leisure centres in Pontllanfraith and Cefn Fforest, said this week: “Our council should be encouraging more people to lead healthy, active lifestyles.

“Given the massive scale of housing development in the area, they should be protecting our existing facilities not bulldozing them”.

The facility at Pontllanfraith is regularly used by close to 50 different sporting clubs but Mr Williams says he believes that the closure of the site will mean those clubs will find it hard to find alternative premises.

“Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre is one of the best used leisure centres in the region.

“It is vital to the local community," he added.

“The closure of this leisure centre will mean thousands of people will be denied access to sport and fitness”.

He also said he and the other members of the campaign to save the centre were hopeful that, as the vote on the future of the leisure centre approaches, councillors “will at last listen to the people they represent and safeguard this centre from closure”.

The Argus contacted Caerphilly County Borough Council for comment.