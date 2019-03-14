FURTHER details have been revealed for parking charges in Tredegar Park and Fourteen Locks Canal Centre in Newport.

The controversial proposals, first mooted last year, were approved as part of money savings proposals in the council’s budget.

It comes after the council introduced parking charges in Belle Vue Park last year.

A formal notice of the plans has now been published, giving residents until April 11 to lodge objections.

The charges at Tredegar Park and Fourteen Locks are planned to be in place from 6.30am until 4pm, seven days a week.

At Tredegar Park, the charge would be £1 for up to two hours, £3 for up to five hours, and £5 for more than five hours.

Meanwhile at Fourteen Locks the charges would be £1 for up to four hours, £3 for up to five hours and £5 for more than five hours.

A spokeswoman for the council said: “Newport City Council, as part of its budget proposals for 2019/20, is seeking to implement car parking charges at Fourteen Locks and Tredegar Park following the installation of car parking charges in Belle Vue Park in 2018.

“Revenue raised from the charges will be used to support the annual costs associated with the overall budget for environment and leisure sites.

“A formal notice of the proposed charges has been published. The public has until April 11 to respond.”

Volunteers and staff at the canal centre and cafe with permits from the council will not be charged, and neither will permit holders with street trading licences at either site.

Disabled badge holders, and delivery drivers unloading for up to 30 minutes will also not be charged.

Parking to allow dropping off school pupils in a designated area of Tredegar Park will also be free for 30 minutes, between 8am and 9am, and 3pm to 4pm.

Details of the proposals can be inspected at the Civic Centre in Newport during normal office hours.

Objections should be made in writing to G D Price, Head of Law and Regulation, Civic Centre, Newport, NP20 4UR.