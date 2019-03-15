A KIDNAPPER branded “evil” by a judge used a drug addict to act as his chauffeur during a chilling abduction.

Ansar Hussain was jailed for seven years last month for snatching Richard Noble off the streets of Newport and subjecting him to a terrifying ordeal.

The 28-year-old recruited waiter Mohammed Ahmed as his driver to capture their hostage over an unpaid drugs debt.

The married father-of-three was handed a suspended prison term after Cardiff Crown Court heard he had already served the equivalent of 12 months in custody.

Newport heroin and cocaine trafficker Hussain seized Mr Noble in a late night abduction on Harrow Road and bundled him into the boot of a car.

Ahmed drove their prisoner to a secluded spot in Caerleon where his boss beat their captive last September.

Mr Noble was punched in the face before he was released and told to guard a large stash of drugs at his home.

During the pair’s trial, prosecutor Ieuan Bennett said the victim was “humiliated” and his torment posted on social media.

Hussain, of Hampden Road, threatened heroin addict Mr Noble and screamed at him that he would make him “beg for mercy” over an unpaid £140 bill.

Ahmed, aged 44, of Conway Road, Newport, had denied kidnap but was convicted by the jury, and his sentence was adjourned for the preparation of reports.

Judge David Wynn Morgan told him: “You acted as a chauffeur for your co-defendant and you were at his beck and call for which you received quantities of heroin to which you were addicted.

“I am satisfied that you did not know that Mr Noble was going to be kidnapped.

“You were not acting under duress but I am satisfied you were afraid of your co-defendant who is an evil man.”

Ben Waters, mitigating for Ahmed, said his client was a waiter in Caldicot who was the “breadwinner” for his family.

He said the defendant had used heroin “on a weekend basis” and, as well as his regular job, had also worked as a driver for Hussain.

Mr Waters said that Ahmed “is a man who does have remorse for the position the victim was in”.

His barrister added: “He has brought shame on his family and is very motivated not to return to the use of drugs. He has endured a difficult time in custody.”

Ahmed also pleaded guilty to possessing a controlled drug of class A methadone.

He has previous convictions for the possession of heroin in 2002 and shoplifting nine years ago.

Judge Wynn Morgan jailed him for 18 months, suspended for two years.

The defendant must also carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He must also observe a curfew between 10pm and 7am for six months and pay a victim surcharge.

Hussain was jailed for a total of 10 years after he admitted kidnap and was also convicted by the jury of being concerned in the supply of both heroin and cocaine and three counts of supplying class A drugs.