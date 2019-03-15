Forty people have been killed in shootings at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch.

The country’s prime minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed the total and said at least 20 others had been seriously injured.

New Zealand Police had earlier said that four people – three men and one woman – were in custody in relation to the attacks.

Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison said one of those arrested was an Australian citizen.

A number of improvised explosive devices found on vehicles after the shootings were defused by police.

Ms Ardern said the offender is in custody, adding: “So I can give that assurance, he has been apprehended. He is also accompanied by two other associates.”