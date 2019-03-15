STRONG wings have brought down a tree in Newport.

The tree fell down across the Ridgeway during the early hours.

The road remains blocked off, with efforts under way to remove the tree.

Newport City Council have said that the incident has been reported and is being dealt with by council staff.

This week the country has been battered by Storm Gareth which brought winds of up to 65 mph and heavy rain.

No weather warning is currently in place, but a yellow warning for strong winds has been issued for hevay rain and gale force winds tomorrow.