THE Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain and gale force winds tomorrow.

The yellow weather warning will run from one minute past midnight to 11.59pm.

The warning says: "Outbreaks of rain will spread quickly north this evening, with some heavy and persistent rain over the hills. The wind will become strong too, with gales developing by morning.

"A wet and windy day with gales, with further heavy rain, especially over the hills.

"The rain clears and wind eases late afternoon leaving scattered showers, these wintry hills."

It is the third weather warning issued this week.