GWENT Police have issued an appeal for information after a man was found with serious injuries in the area of Foundry Bridge, Abertillery, on Tuesday morning.

Officers have stated that they do not believe there was any third-party involvement, but they would like to speak to any possible witnesses who might be able to help them with their enquiries.

The police statement continued: “The 29-year-old local man was located at approximately 8.40am on Tuesday, 12th March 2019. His condition remains critical.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen him or have dash cam or CCTV footage of that location, at any point between 5pm on Sunday and Tuesday morning.

“He was wearing a zipped-up black Parka Coat, jeans and grey Adidas trainers, and was carrying a red carrier bag. He is approximately 6ft tall and has dark hair.”

Anyone with information has been asked to get in contact with Gwent Police on 101, quoting log 81 of 12/3/19. Alternatively, you can direct message them on Facebook or Twitter.